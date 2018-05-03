TT-Feature

Då kommer Florence and the Machine nya album

På torsdagen släppte Florence and the Machine sin första singel på tre år - samtidigt kommer nu nyheten om att bandets nya album kommer redan i sommar. "High as hope" släpps den 29 juni, meddelar Florence Welch via sitt Twitterkonto.(TT)

Florence and the Machine, med sångerskan Welch i spetsen, slog igenom med debutalbumet "Lungs" 2009.

