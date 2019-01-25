Topplistorna: Ariana Grande ny etta

Album:

1. (1) Ant Wan: "Wow"

2. (2) ZE: "Sverige vet"

3. (3) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"

4. (4) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

5. (7) Avicii: "Avici (01)"

6. (5) Molly Sandén: "Större"

7. (9) Fricky: "Aqua aura"

8. (8) Odz: "Zubbkultur"

9. (10) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"

10. (6) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"

11. (11) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"

12. (13) 6ix9ine: "Dummy boy"

13. (16) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"

14. (15) XXXTentacion: "17"

15. (14) Imagine Dragons: "Origins"

16. (19) Hov1: "Hov1"

17. (17) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"

18. (18) XXXTentacion: "?"

19. (23) Felix Sandman: "Emotions"

20. (21) Travis Scott: "Astroworld"

Singlar:

1. (Ny) Ariana Grande: "7 rings"

2. (1) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

3. (4) Ant Wan: "Kall"

4. (2) Post Malone: "Wow"

5. (12) Panic at the Disco: "High hopes"

6. (5) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"

7. (3) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"

8. (6) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"

9. (10) Halsey: "Without me"

10. (8) Sam Smith & Normani: "Dancing with a stranger"

11. (7) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"

12. (9) Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd: "Lost in the fire"

13. (11) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"

14. (17) Sami featuring Danny Saucedo: "Innan du väcker mig"

15. (Ny) Laleh: "Tack förlåt"

16. (13) Billie Eilish: "When the party's over"

17. (15) Victor Leksell: "Tappat"

18. (16) Sam Smith: "Fire on fire"

19. (14) Kygo featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Happy now"

20. (18) Zara Larsson: "Ruin my life"

Källa: GLF