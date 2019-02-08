Topplistorna: Billie Eilish direkt in på förstaplatsen

Album:

1. (1) Ant Wan: "Wow"

2. (3) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"

3. (2) ZE: Sverige vet"

4. (10) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"

5. (5) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

6. (6) Fricky: "Aqua Aura"

7. (8) Molly Sandén: "Större"

8. (7) (5) Avicii: "Avici (01)"

9. (11) (11) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"

10. (13) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"

11. (NY) Within Temptation: "Resist"

12. (14) Hov1: "Hov1"

13. (15) XXXTentacion: "17"

14. (12) Odz: "Zubbkultur"

15. (17) XXXTentacion: "?"

16. (18) 6ix9ine: "Dummy boy"

17. (22) Feix Sandman: "Emotions"

18. (21) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"

19. (20) Imagine Dragons: "Origins"

20. (19) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"

Singlar:

1 (NY) Billie Eilish: "Bury a friend"

2 (3) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

3 (1) Ariana Grande: "7 rings"

4 (2) Ant Wan: "Kall"

5. (7) Einár: "Katten i trakten"

6 (5) Post Malone: "Wow"

7. (6) Panic at the Disco: "High hopes"

8. (4) Victor Leksell: "Allt för mig"

9. (10) Sam Smith & Normani: "Dancing with a stranger"

10. (8) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"

11. (11) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"

12. (9) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"

13. (12) Halsey: "Without me"

14. (13) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"

15. (20) Billie Eilish: "When the party's over"

16. (14) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"

17. (25) Kygo feat Sando Cavazza: "Happy now"

18. (34) Marshmello & Bastille: "Happier"

19. (15) J Cole: "Middle child"

20. (16) Victor Leksell: "Tappat"

Källa: GLF